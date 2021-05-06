Also available on the nbc app

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their first official YouTube video Thursday which focuses on “Hold Still” a project Kate Middleton spearheaded. The video pulls back the curtain on a touching call the Duchess had with then 4-year-old Mila Sneddon and her mom Lynda Sneddon, who submitted a photo. The Duchess also gave an update on Prince Louis. “Louis has got so big now! He’s very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him,” Kate said.

