Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Breaks Social Distancing Rules For Cutest Reason

CLIP07/14/20

Prince Louis isn't getting the hang of this whole social distancing thing, but the little tot's reason is pretty darn cute. Kate Middleton made an appearance on "BBC Breakfast" to talk about a new online education initiative called tiny happy people, which provides "a range of free digital resources, specifically designed to support parents and carers in developing children’s language from pregnancy to the age of four." While the royal was chatting with parents and their kiddos, the mom of three revealed that her youngest keeps breaking this social distancing rule amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Louis doesn’t understand social distancing. He goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him," she shared.

