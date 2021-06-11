Main Content

Kate Middleton Says Her Kids Don’t Always Want Their Photo Taken: ‘Mummy, Please Stop!’

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids asked their mom to stop taking their photos. In a new video posted to the royals YouTube channel, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared a sweet conversation with Ceri A. Edwards, a finalist in Kate’s “Hold Still” photography project, where people across the U.K. shared photos of their lives amid the covid-19 pandemic. During the heartfelt conversation, the mom-of-three admitted her kids Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, sometimes want the royal mom to put the camera away. “Everyone's like, 'Mummy, please stop taking photographs!” Kate admitted.

