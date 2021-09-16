Also available on the nbc app

It looks like the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! Kate Middleton revealed during a trip to a Royal Air Force station on Wednesday that her three kids are all showing a budding interest in of their dad Prince William's longtime passions: aviation. Loadmaster Seargant Mark Curtis told People of her trip, "She did mention that her children are very interested in aircraft."

