Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Poses With Amy Schumer For Rare Social Media Photo At Women's March
CLIP 10/02/21
It looks like the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! Kate Middleton revealed during a trip to a Royal Air Force station on Wednesday that her three kids are all showing a budding interest in of their dad Prince William's longtime passions: aviation. Loadmaster Seargant Mark Curtis told People of her trip, "She did mention that her children are very interested in aircraft."