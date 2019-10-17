Kate Middleton Rocks Two Vastly Different Outfits On Royal Tour Of Pakistan

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton is so stylish! The royal stepped out with Prince William on Oct. 17, 2019. At first she rocked a cream Gul Ahmed shalwar kameez and Maheem Khan shawl during a surprise visit with some kiddos at a birthday party at SOS Children's Village. The Duchess of Cambridge also played some cricket with her hubby in the look. She later changed up her outfit for something much different -- the 37-year-old looked stunning in a vibrant green Maheen Khan look which features a headscarf with gold detailing. She wore it while visiting Badshahi Mosque which was the same mosque that the late Princess Diana visited back in 1991.

