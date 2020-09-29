Main Content

Kate Middleton Roasts Marshmallows Around Campfire With Young Scouts In London

Kate Middleton would like s'more! The Duchess of Cambridge joined young members of the Cub and Beaver scouts around a campfire in West London to roast marshmallows and make arts and crafts, as the groups resumed outdoor activities with social-distancing guidelines. The 38-year-old royal, who was named Joint President of the Scouts Association and honored with the Silver Wolf Award, dressed casually for the outing in a button-up shirt with a vest, jeans and her trusted Chloé boots. She completed the outfit with a red, white and blue scarf.

