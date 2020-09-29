Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton would like s'more! The Duchess of Cambridge joined young members of the Cub and Beaver scouts around a campfire in West London to roast marshmallows and make arts and crafts, as the groups resumed outdoor activities with social-distancing guidelines. The 38-year-old royal, who was named Joint President of the Scouts Association and honored with the Silver Wolf Award, dressed casually for the outing in a button-up shirt with a vest, jeans and her trusted Chloé boots. She completed the outfit with a red, white and blue scarf.

Appearing: