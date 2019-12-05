Also available on the NBC app

Prince Louis is growing up so fast! When Kate Middleton spent the day helping kiddos pick out Christmas trees for their classrooms on Wednesday, the royal revealed that her 1-year-old son had hit a big milestone: talking! During the event, the Duchess of Cambridge met one little boy who tried to get her attention by holding his hand up and saying "me, me." According to royal reporters, Kate said, "You remind me of my Little Louis. He keeps saying, 'me, me, me,' and he wants to come everywhere with me!"

Appearing: