Kate Middleton has rubbed elbows with a lot of famous people in the nearly nine years she's been a member of the royal family, but her favorite celebrity run-in is one you might not expect! The Duchess of Cambridge's revelation came when she and her husband, Prince William, hopped on a video chat this week for a special conversation with the kids at Casterton Primary Academy, a school in Burnley, England. As Anita Ghidotti, the Chief Executive of the Pendle Education Trust, told Hello!, "The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met – something I bet they don't get asked very often! The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers."

