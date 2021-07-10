Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton is back in action. The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently finished a period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, returned to the public eye on Saturday to take in the Wimbledon women’s singles final. Kate and husband Prince William sat in front of tennis legend Billie Jean King as they watched Ashleigh Barty came out victorious against Karolina Pliskova. Kate then took part in handing out the trophies and had sweet moments with each of the finalists.

