Kate Middleton has made her royal return to Wimbledon! The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic in a blue and white polka dot skirt with a white tee and navy blazer. Kate sat courtside at the 2021 competition and cheered on the players for the first time since 2019. Along with catching an exciting match the royal also tried her hand at making dessert with some of the world-famous Wimbledon strawberries in the Wingfield Kitchen.

