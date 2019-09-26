Kate Middleton Recycles This Go-To Alexander McQueen Look She Originally Wore 5 Years Ago

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton is queen of recycling her royal fashion! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Sept. 26, 2019 for the naming ceremony of the RRS Sir David Attenborough ship and she wore one of her apparent fave coat dresses. Alexander McQueen, the same designer behind her stunning wedding gown is behind the blue coat which looked so elegantly regal on Kate. The 37-year-old has donned the outfit on numerous occasions in the past. Duchess Kate and other royals love to rewear their clothes. Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle is currently on a royal tour of Africa with hubby Prince Harry and baby Archie and she's been spotted recycling looks she's worn before. In some ways, royals really are just like us!

