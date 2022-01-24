Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton's fashion choices are always piquing the interest of fans, and one curious fan recently asked her for the details behind her look! Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William arrived in style at Church on the Street, a charity in Burnley, Lancashire, UK. While there, Kate met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their infant daughter Anastasia. While she held the baby, Trudi was wowed by Kate's heeled suede boots and asked her for a little fashion tip.

