Kate Middleton & Queen, Prince Charles & More Royal Family Members Thank Nurses

CLIP05/12/20
The Royal Family shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for nurses. Kensington Palace and Clarence House social media accounts shared a video featuring Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and audio of Queen Elizabeth II giving thanks in honor of International Nurses Day to health care workers around the world for their efforts on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

