Kate Middleton Puts Modern Twist On Princess Diana's Vintage Style From Pakistan Tour

Kate Middleton has put a modern twist on her mother-in-law's style! The Duchess of Cambridge's fashion was front and center again as she and Prince William arrived in Pakistan for their royal tour. Inspired by the country's traditional shalwar kameez dress, Kate stunned in an aqua blue ensemble by Catherine Walker, including an ombré tunic top with matching pants underneath. The elegant outfit was a nod to the late Princess Diana, who wore a similar outfit during her visit to Pakistan in 1996.

