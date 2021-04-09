Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth has a sharp sense of humor! In the ITV documentary "The Day Will and Kate Got Married," it was revealed that the monarch got cheeky with Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding cake designer, Fiona Cairns, ahead of the couple's royal wedding back nearly a decade ago. The dessert required a trolley so big that a door at Buckingham Palace needed to be taken off its hinges to accommodate it. Fiona remembered, "When the Queen came to see us, the cake wasn't completely finished. I remember her saying 'I hear that you've been dismantling my house?'"

