Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children are remembering their late grandmother Princess Diana in a thoughtful and artistic way. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each made cards for the beloved icon on UK Mother’s Day, and their royal parents shared the moving creations in a heartfelt Instagram post. Their caption noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has made the holiday a difficult celebration for the second year, especially for those grieving their mothers, and the young Cambridges make Mother’s Day cards for Diana every year to give to William.

