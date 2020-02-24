Also available on the NBC app

Will and Kate have the luck of the Irish! Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to go on a royal trip to Ireland from March 3rd to March 5th. The timing of their trip overlaps with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to the UK to finish a few official royal appearances before they officially step down as senior royals on March 30th. The couple will visit Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway, and the trip will "Highlight The Many Strong Links Between The UK And Ireland," per a press release from Kensington Palace. The press release also says that "The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organizations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills. Their royal highnesses will also hear more about Ireland's conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation."

