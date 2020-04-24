Also available on the NBC app

Prince William is showing off his comedy chops for a good cause! The Duke of Cambridge made a funny cameo in BBC's "The Big Night In," a big entertainment special benefitting two charities, Comic Relief and Children In Need, amid the coronavirus pandemic. William and Stephen Fry opened the show with a short sketch over Zoom, which touched on homeschooling, "Tiger King," pants-free video chats and more. After the skit, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined him for a round of applause outside of their home as part of the UK's weekly, nationwide #ClapForOurCarers.

