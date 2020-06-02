Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing thanks. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a video on YouTube from their home in Norfolk thanking Australia’s first responders amid the coronavirus as part of Thank A First Responder Day. They weren’t the only famous people to send their love – Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin as well as Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell also shared a heartfelt message of thanks from Australia Zoo.

