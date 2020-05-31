Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly taking legal action against the British magazine Tatler after they published a rather explosive article surrounding the Duchess of Cambridge. Kensington Palace already fired back at the claims in a rare statement denying the "swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations." But now, it looks like the royal couple might be doubling down. According to the Daily Mail, Kensington Palace has allegedly sent legal letters to the magazine on Kate's behalf, demanding the article be taken down.

