Prince William is recreating a beloved childhood vacation with his own family. The Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate Middleton took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a quick summer trip to the Isles of Scilly, multiple outlets report. William previously vacationed there as a child in 1989 with parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana and brother Prince Harry. He also toured the spot with Kate Middleton in 2016.

