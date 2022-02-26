Main Content

Kate Middleton & Prince William Support Ukraine In Rare Political Message Amid Russian Invasion

CLIP02/26/22
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making a rare political statement. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their support for Ukraine as Russia's invasion escalates. Kate and William tweeted their stance on Saturday alongside a Ukrainian flag emoji and recalled a special memory they're keeping close throughout the turmoil. "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future," they wrote in part.

