Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking their first trip around Britain on the Royal Train. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge boarded Queen Elizabeth's transportation for a tour across Scotland, England and Wales to thank frontline workers for their commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal couple's first stop was in Edinburgh to thank first responders at the Scottish Ambulance Service in Newbridge and discuss mental health challenges with the ongoing health crisis. Meanwhile, each upcoming stop on the pair's British tour will be a secret until their arrival to avoid crowds amid social distancing guidelines.

