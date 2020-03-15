Access Hollywood
Kate Middleton & Prince William Skipping St. Patrick's Day Parade Tradition

03/14/20
Prince William and Kate Middleton will skip the St. Patrick's Day parade this year, but it's not due to concern about the coronavirus pandemic. Hello! magazine reports that the festivities won't take place this year because the 1st Battalion Irish Guards are deployed in Iraq and South Sudan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge typically attend the annual parade where they sip Guinness and hand out shamrocks to military officers. This news comes after Queen Elizabeth postponed her trip to Cheshire and Camden amid the global public health crisis.

CLIP 03/22/20
