Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kate Middleton & Prince William Sit Opposite Meghan Markle & Prince Harry At Platinum Jubilee Event

CLIP06/03/22

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral, which is part of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebration, but the couples sat on opposite sides of the aisle from each other. Even though they weren't sitting together, this event marks the first time the foursome have been at the same event since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, Harry and Meghan's last working royals event.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, meghan markle, Queen Elizabeth, platinum jubilee, event, Royal Family, Royals, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.