Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral, which is part of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebration, but the couples sat on opposite sides of the aisle from each other. Even though they weren't sitting together, this event marks the first time the foursome have been at the same event since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, Harry and Meghan's last working royals event.

