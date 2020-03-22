Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are feeling the love on a special occasion! The couple honored Britain's Mother's Day on March 22 with a cute never-before-seen photo of themselves giving piggyback rides to their two older kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined their fellow royals, including the Queen, in sending well wishes to all families in what's been an overwhelming time amid urgent recommendations to self-isolate and maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

