Kate Middleton & Prince William Share A Laugh While Potting Plants Together During Royal Outing

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on Thursday in Wolverhampton in the U.K. for a day trip to visit various organizations in support of mental health awareness. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited The Way Youth Zone, where they shared a laugh while planting together and they also joined a game of ping pong with some kids. Kate also tried her hand at archery, and looked like she was having a blast while taking aim.

