The royal family is wishing baby Archie a happy first birthday. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s adorable son celebrated his big day on May 6, 2020 and members of the royal family such as Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles shared birthday wishes for the tiny tot on social media. The proud parents shared an adorable video of Meghan reading to Archie in honor of his birthday.

