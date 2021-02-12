Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William have revealed a new snap of their children, but you have to look closely! Eagle-eyed fans spotted a never-before-seen picture of Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the background of the royal couple's video call with a nursing student from Northern Ireland. George appears to be wearing a camouflage t-shirt alongside his sister in the framed photograph, which Kate may have taken at the same time as the solo portraits released for his 7th birthday in July 2020.

