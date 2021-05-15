Also available on the nbc app

Prince Philip’s loved ones are keeping his memory close to their hearts. Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a thoughtful thank-you note to those who reached out with condolences after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last month. Miss Royal Reply shared a look at the heartfelt card on Instagram, revealing that a photo of the late royal, who died April 9 at age 99, was also inside the envelope. William and Kate’s letter included a nod to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and revealed how difficult it’s been for all of them to adjust to life without Philip.

