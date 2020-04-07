Also available on the NBC app

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has the support of the royal family behind him as he battles the coronavirus. The 55-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after battling symptoms of the disease, and now has been reportedly moved to the Intensive Care Unit. Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William have all shared messages of encouragement to the leader. “Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Twitter.

Appearing: