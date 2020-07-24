Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are making sure to support mental health charities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple announced they are donating 1.8 million pounds—the equivalent of nearly 2.3 million US dollars—to ten charities benefiting mental health and frontline workers. “We have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19,” the couple wrote on Instagram in part. “And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.”

