Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing off their artistic side…well, sort of! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge participated in a lively round of Pictionary with students and faculty from the Islamabad Model College for Girls in Pakistan this week. Though Will and Kate didn't do any drawing themselves, they proved their guessing skills when correctly identifying multiple images – a feat even more impressive considering the whole thing went down on a video call!

