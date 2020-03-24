Also available on the NBC app

Prince William, Kate Middleton, The Queen, Prince Philip and the rest of the British royal family residing in the United Kingdom are currently under quarantine as is the rest of the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the entire country would go into lockdown to try to stop the spread of the disease. Kensington Palace retweeted a message from the politician where he informed the country they must stay home.

