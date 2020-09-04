Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton definitely like to move it! Club promoter Tony Truman detailed a memorable night out in Ibiza with the young Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as he shared a touching Instagram tribute to the late DJ Erick Morillo, who was found dead at his Miami Beach home on Sept. 1. "A story just came to me about Eric that I will never forget," Tony wrote. "Many moons ago, 12 or so years I think, HRH Prince William came to Ibiza and I had the pleasure to help arrange his party plans while on the island with Kate and their entourage… The next day I get a call from HRH William (like you casually do), and Wills says thank you, Tony, I was not a fan of house music until last night and your friend Erick was amazing."

