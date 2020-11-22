Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The couple took to Instagram to share the sad news of their 9-year-old dog Lupo's death. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog Lupo passed away," they posted. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much." The English Cocker Spaniel was bred from a dog owned by Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and given to the then-newlyweds as an early Christmas present in 2011.

Appearing: