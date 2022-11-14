King Charles is celebrating his birthday with love from the royal family! The Prince and Princess of Wales sent their well wishes to the monarch on Monday. "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King," the couple wrote on Instagram. Amid the celebrations, Buckingham palace released a new portrait of King Charles and shared that he has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, seventy years after his father, Prince Philip, was appointed to the role.

