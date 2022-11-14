Main Content

Kate Middleton, Prince William & More Wish King Charles A Happy Birthday As New Portrait Is Unveiled

CLIP11/14/22

King Charles is celebrating his birthday with love from the royal family! The Prince and Princess of Wales sent their well wishes to the monarch on Monday. "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King," the couple wrote on Instagram. Amid the celebrations, Buckingham palace released a new portrait of King Charles and shared that he has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, seventy years after his father, Prince Philip, was appointed to the role.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Prince Charles, charles, royal, birthday, Kate Middleton, Prince William
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.