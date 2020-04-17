Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton opened up about what royal life is like behind closed doors as they self-isolate with their family amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royals admitted they have been keeping in touch with their relatives via video chat, and seemingly hinted that they’ve been in touch with Meghan and Harry as well. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they’ve been “Making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other." Well, baby Archie’s birthday is just around the corner—the tot turns 1 on May 6!

