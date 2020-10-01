Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a furry new friend! The couple came face-to-face with an adorable koala named Grace via video chat as they spoke to local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island, South Australia, which was devastated by bushfires in January 2020. The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish for the occasion in a sunny, yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress that she previously wore to Wimbledon in 2018. She likely selected the bright number since gold is one of Australia's national colors.

