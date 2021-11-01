Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't afraid to get their hands dirty for a good cause. The couple are in Scotland for the 2021 COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference and met with young scouts to help raise awareness about the consequences of climate change. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made and scattered wildflower seed bombs with some kids at Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Glasgow.

