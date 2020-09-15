Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry's 36th birthday kicked off with a bit of drama! Royal fans called out Kate Middleton and Prince William for their social media tribute to the Duke of Sussex, alleging that they deliberately chose a photo without his wife, Meghan Markle, to celebrate the occasion. The couple shared a throwback picture from 2017 when the trio participated in a race for their mental health initiative, Heads Together. They wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!"

