Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't have chosen a better cause for their first video call! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed an on-camera chat from their Norfolk home on Wednesday, speaking with students and staff at Casterton Primary Academy in England. According to a press release, the school is located near a local hospital and many of the children's parents are essential workers putting in tireless hours during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple had kind words for everyone, giving special thanks to the teachers making sure healthcare professionals don’t have to worry about their little ones' education in what's been a challenging time for so many.

