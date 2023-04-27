Main Content

Kate Middleton & Prince William Deliver Pizza During Trip To Wales

Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking a break from royal duties to deliver up some pizzas! The Prince and Princess of Wales made a royal trip to Wales on Thursday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and meet with locals. The couple purchased some pies from a pizza van and carried them to rescue teams in Dowlais to show their appreciation. The owner of the pizza van spoke about Will and Kate’s visit to People saying they love to cook with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

