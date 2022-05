Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are quite the iconic couple! The duo have been married for 11 years, and Access Hollywood is taking a look back at some of their most swoon worthy moments. From their engagement to their royal wedding, this couple has had quite the relationship!

Appearing:

S2022 E0 4 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution