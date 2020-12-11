Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William's little ones are ready for their close-up! The royal couple brought their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to their first red carpet as a family on Friday. The happy fivesome beamed as they made their way to the London Palladium for a charity pantomime show. All three kiddos looked festive and appropriately coordinated with Kate and William for the holiday outing. Though George and Louis stayed close to their parents, an adorably independent Charlotte was seen refusing to take William's hand, which prompted the duke to give his daughter a supportive pat on the head!

Appearing: