Leave it to the Cambridges to make 2020 something to smile about! Kate Middleton and Prince William beamed alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their annual holiday card. The entire crew couldn't look happier in this year's snap, taken once again by go-to photographer Matt Porteous. Though Will and Kate are the picture-perfect royal couple, as usual, in coordinated crew-neck sweaters and dark denim, it's the kids who steal the show!

