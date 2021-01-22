Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton is thanking frontline workers for their continued dedication and acts of kindness. The Duchess of Cambridge participated in a video call with NHS nurses the week to praise them for going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic. Kate looked business chic in a crisp black blazer and her signature warm smile while chatting with workers from UK hospitals about what they've done to show special care for patients whose families can't visit them as COVID-19 restrictions continue. One nurse told the bittersweet story of how he was able to help make one man's final days as comforting as possible.

