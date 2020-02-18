Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton posted a new video asking people to complete her "Big 5" survey that helps "bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible -- recognizing that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes," according to Kate's caption. Kate recently promoted the survey on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast where she admitted she was terrified to step out hours after giving birth to Prince George to debut him to the public. She also admitted to trying hypnobirthing for all three of her pregnancies.

Appearing: