Main Content

Kate Middleton Plants Sunflower In Memory Of 9-Year-Old Boy At Royal Visit

CLIP06/28/20

Kate Middleton kept a very special promise, planting a sunflower in honor of a 9-year-old boy. The Duchess of Cambridge visited the East Anglia's Children's Hospices, of which she is a royal patron since 2012, to help plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH's Hospices. During her visit, the royal planted a sunflower in honor of Fraser Delf, who had been cared for in an EACH facility before passing away earlier this year. Kate promised Fraser's brother, Stui, in an earlier video call she would plant the sunflower.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.