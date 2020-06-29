Kate Middleton kept a very special promise, planting a sunflower in honor of a 9-year-old boy. The Duchess of Cambridge visited the East Anglia's Children's Hospices, of which she is a royal patron since 2012, to help plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH's Hospices. During her visit, the royal planted a sunflower in honor of Fraser Delf, who had been cared for in an EACH facility before passing away earlier this year. Kate promised Fraser's brother, Stui, in an earlier video call she would plant the sunflower.

