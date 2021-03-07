Also available on the nbc app

The royal family celebrated Commonwealth Day hours ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s anticipated sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. Kate Middleton and Prince William participated in Sunday’s BBC broadcast, chatting with Dr. Zolelwa Sifumba, a healthcare worker based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Queen Elizabeth also marked the occasion with a speech addressing the global challenges of the past year, and she paid tribute to how the Commonwealth’s family of nations came together in a united response. The broadcast premiered hours before Meghan and Harry’s anticipated interview with Oprah in which they were expected to spill candid thoughts about their royal exit and transition to independent life.

